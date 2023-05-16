News you can trust since 1952
Warning after spate of thefts from vehicles in Walesby

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant following a number of thefts from motor vehicles.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th May 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:41 BST

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood north policing team said: “We are aware of several incidents taking place in Walesby involving thefts from motor vehicles in the last week. These are occurring in the early hours of the morning.

“Please be vigilant and ensure you secure your vehicles to prevent further crimes.”

A number of vehicles were targeted in the early hours of the morning in Walesby.A number of vehicles were targeted in the early hours of the morning in Walesby.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the team on 101.