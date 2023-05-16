Warning after spate of thefts from vehicles in Walesby
Police are urging motorists to be vigilant following a number of thefts from motor vehicles.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood north policing team said: “We are aware of several incidents taking place in Walesby involving thefts from motor vehicles in the last week. These are occurring in the early hours of the morning.
“Please be vigilant and ensure you secure your vehicles to prevent further crimes.”
Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the team on 101.