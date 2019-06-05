Warning after motorist suffer number of thefts in Warsop

Thieves have targeted three Warsop residents by stealing their number plates.

Residents on Longden Terrace, Sherwood Street and Vickers Street were targeted.

Thieves target cars.

Nottinghamshire Police have asked for the public's assistance.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Longden Terrace sometime between 4.55pm and 4.07pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Plates were also stolen from a vehicle parked on Sherwood Street. They were last seen at 8.30pm on May 28.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Vickers Street. Last seen at 7pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team.

"Do you know who is responsible? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident? Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?"

You can contact the neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk