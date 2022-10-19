Warning after jewellery snatched from online marketplace seller in Langley Mill

Jewellery was stolen from the woman in Bailey Brook Drive. Image: Google Maps.

Police are appealing for information after multiple incidents involving jewellery allegedly being stolen during online marketplace sales in the village.

The latest incident happened on Bailey Brook Drive at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, October 12.

A woman had agreed to meet a man who had agreed to buy a gold chain she had placed for sale on an online marketplace, but instead of paying he allegedly snatched the jewellery from her and ran off.

The man is described as being white, with short brown hair and a beard. He had been wearing a black tracksuit.

There have been two other similar incidents reported, and officers are considering the possibility they may be linked.

They also have taken place in same area and jewellery has been stolen on both occasions.

The incidents took place around 1pm on Monday, September 26, and 8.40pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone in the area who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their enquiries.

If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting reference 22000596427.

Police are also taking the opportunity to remind people of advice to follow for those selling or buying items through social media.

A spokesperson said: “If you’re meeting to exchange items take a friend or relative and arrange to meet in a busy public place.

“Avoid giving too many personal details in your advert such as your address, email, or phone number.

“If a buyer becomes pushy, aggressive or makes you feel uncomfortable, don’t be afraid to block them and report them to Facebook.

“Always check your account or third-party payment facility to ensure a payment has been cleared before handing over or posting items.

“If something doesn’t feel right about any transaction, trust your instincts and cancel it.”