Wanted man captured in Eastwood as police begin using new electric bikes

Officers were out on patrol in Wood Street in the town when they spotted a wanted man on Wednesday, October 28, at around 3.15pm.

Using two of the new bikes, patrolling cops were able to swoop in on the wanted suspect and arrest him.

The electric bikes are brand new additions to the Broxtowe neighbourhood policing team thanks to the Safer Streets funding and are available for officers to use alongside two other e-bikes already being used in the district.

The new electric bikes being used by police officers in Eastwood.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the patrolling officers and later charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 29, where he was released on conditional bail to appear again on November 30.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, district commander for Eastwood, said: “The e-bikes are a great way for us to reduce our carbon footprint, protecting the environment while protecting the community but also allow my officers to target more harder-to-reach areas where a car may struggle.

“This arrest is proof of how effective the bikes are in helping us catch those breaking the law and shows the importance and impact the Safer Streets funding is having on the town.

“The bikes are a real asset to my teams, allowing us to silently creep up on offenders compared to the noise of an engine.

“They also mean my officers can stay out longer and travel greater distances compared to when they are on foot or on push bikes.

“The Safer Streets funding is allowing us even more resources and equipment to continue in our efforts to tackle crime and keep communities safe and I hope this arrest reassures the communities and people of Eastwood that we are working hard to keep doing so.”

Safer Streets funding is also being used to fund the installation of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras in Eastwood, as well as improvements to lighting and car park security to prevent vehicle crime.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “It’s great to hear that the electric bikes have already been used by officers to locate and detain a suspect.