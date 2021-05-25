Vulnerable woman in her 60s in 'terrifying attack' at her home at Sutton

Police say the victim, who was left stranded on the floor, suffered a cut lip and was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Davies Avenue at around 9am on Sunday.

A woman was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after at a nearby supermarket on Priestsic Road.

Officers say she was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting two emergency workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vulnerable woman had her purse stolen after she was attacked at her Sutton home. Photo: Notts Police.

Linsey Perry, 41, no fixed address, was charged with robbery, criminal damage, public order and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Det Con Andrew Brownless, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This must have been a terrifying experience for the woman who was left stranded on the floor following the attack as she is unable to walk unaided.

"A 41-year-old woman was quickly detained. We'll always instantly respond to incidents where there's a concern for someone's safety and we're glad that we were quickly able to locate a woman and make a quick arrest. There is no danger to the wider community as the pair know of each other.”