Vow to tackle shoplifting after rise in complaints in Kirkby

Coun Dale Grounds is calling for an improved police presence after complaints about shoplifting rose dramatically.

He said that major stores like B&M and Morrisons have been targeted, alongside a number of smaller, independent traders in the area.

Coun Grounds, Ashfield Council vice-chairman and member for Kingsway ward, has met with a number of affected shopkeepers and is now bringing together the council’s community protection team and police officers to deal with complaints.

Coun Dale Grounds in Kirkby town centre.

He is also assisting stores by setting up a WhatsApp group to help improve communication between traders.

Coun Grounds said: “Like many people, I have major concerns about the rise in shoplifting in Kirkby.

“I have been out and about talking to our shops and many of our traders are at their wit’s end.

“I have set up a WhatsApp group to help traders keep in touch when known shoplifters are on the move.

“What we really need, however, is a visible police presence in and around Kirkby.

“For the bigger shops in Kirkby, it is a problem – for some of our smaller traders, however, it could be the difference between keeping their heads above water.

“Retailers have had such a tough time since Covid and I am determined to do everything within my power to support our traders.”

Any trader who wishes to join Coun Grounds’s WhatsApp group should email [email protected]

Nottinghamshire Police said shop thefts have fallen compared with the last figures before the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, force district commander for Ashfield, said: “Shop-thefts are serious offences that can have a very significant impact not only on local businesses, but also on customers who can be met with increased costs as a result.

“We understand this and continue to work hard with local retailers and their stakeholders to crack down on shoplifters and improve store security.

“As shops have reopened their doors since the end of Covid restrictions we have noticed an increase in such offences and will continue to work with local traders to tackle the problem.