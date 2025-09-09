‘Volatile’ Sutton woman who ‘keeps getting drunk and assaulting people’ faced with prison

A “volatile” Sutton woman who “keeps getting drunk and assaulting people” has been told she will go to prison if her behaviour continues, a court has heard.

Rebecca Barber sustained a broken nose in a fracas at the Nag’s Head, in Kirkby, on March 6, last year, when she kicked a female officer, said Adam Pearson, prosecuting.

Barber, of Frederick Street, Sutton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, when she appeared in court for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

On Tuesday, Judge Godsmark KC told her: “You keep getting drunk and assaulting people. It happens time and again.

"You are given community orders with varying degrees of success. One wonders why I should again.”

"She does have a lengthy record,” Chris Brewin, mitigating. “There was a nine year gap between court appearances. She is someone who is capable of staying out of trouble.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Barber, now aged 37, developed an addiction to hard drugs in her teens but hasn't taken any for a long time.

“She still has issues with alcohol,” said Mr Brewin.

“She accepts by her plea she was the author of her own misfortune. She is getting too old for all the nonsense and wants to work at reducing her alcohol consumption.”

“I really don't want to have to send you to prison,” Judge Godsmark told her. “I am going to give you an opportunity.

"It’s entirely up to you. If you keep drinking and assaulting people we will lock you up.”

Barber received a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 120 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days.