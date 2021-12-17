Violent Sutton mugger jailed after he was caught on camera using victim's bank card

Lee Brown, aged 41, wrestled his victim to the ground in Hardwick Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, before stealing his phone and his wallet

He was seen on CCTV following the victim moments before the attack and then leaving the area very shortly afterwards in the early hours of 30 October this year.

He was then caught on camera again 40 minutes later when he used his victim’s card to buy alcohol.

Lee Brown

Brown then attempted another transaction with a different stolen card in the same shop a short time later – a transaction that was also caught on camera.

When he was arrested by officers Brown, of no fixed abode, refused to answer questions in his subsequent police interview.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday he finally admitted to charges of robbery, possession of a bladed article, and two counts of fraud. He was jailed for three years.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was on his way home at the time of attack. He was treated in hospital afterwards but was not seriously hurt.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling crime that unsurprisingly left the victim badly shaken. Despite compelling evidence of his involvement, Brown initially denied all knowledge of what happened.

“Not only was he reckless enough to get caught on camera using his victim’s stolen cards; he was also filmed in the street just moments after the attack.

“I am pleased that he has finally accepted responsibility for what he did.”