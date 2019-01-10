'Violent' Mansfield woman jailed after breaching court order

A violent Mansfield woman has been sentenced to 24-weeks in prison after she breached a court order.

Amanda Gamblin, 43, of Harrop White Road, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to the offence.

She was given the Criminal Behaviour Order in April last year after committing a series of violent and antisocial behaviour incidents in public places in and around Mansfield.

The three-year order banned her from the town centre and ruled that she must take part in anti-social behaviour.

Neighbourhood Inspector, Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Unfortunately Gamblin doesn't want to engage with us and shows complete disregard for the law when she keeps breaching the requirements laid out for her. Her behaviour has negatively impacted on a number of people and businesses in the town and we simply can't tolerate it."