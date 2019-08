Nottinghamshire police officers are looking for witnesses after a violent incident inside and outside a Mansfield fast food restaurant.

They would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the incident at Chick King in Leeming Street, Mansfield.

The police would like to speak to these people in connection with a 'violent incident'

The incident happened inside and outside of the restaurant on Sunday, June 9, at around 3.40am.

If you have any information or recognise any people pictured call 101 quoting occurence number 19000295885.