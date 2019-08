Police are appealing for information and want to speak to everyone pictured in this image in connection with a 'violent incident' at a Mansfield takeaway.

The incident happened inside and outside of the Chick King restaurant on Leeming Street on Sunday, June 9 2019 at around 3.40am.

Who are they?

If you have any information or recognise any people pictured, you should call police on 101, quoting incident number 19000295885.

Pic: Notts Police.