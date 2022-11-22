Bolsover Council is reviewing the need for a Public Spaces Protection Order across the areas.

A PSPO aims is to stop individuals or groups committing anti-social behaviour in public spaces, so “the law-abiding majority” can use and enjoy public spaces. Enforcement of the PSPO can be undetaken by council officers, police officers and police community support officers.

A council spokesman said: “In 2019, the council renewed a PSPO which was successful in tackling anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook and Langwith Junction.

Market Place, Shirebrook.

“We have worked with the police and believe that there is a need for the order to be reviewed.

“The proposal is that we will renew the order which will keep restrictions in place in the defined areas.”

Restrictions being proposed include: No unsealed vessels containing alcohol in their possession; No urinating, defecating or spitting in any public place; No littering; No excessive noise; and failure to comply with a direction to move on.

Further restrictions for Market Place include: No driving at speed or aggressive acceleration; No playing of loud music in a vehicle which is audible outside the vehicle; No person shall congregate to spectate in those activities.

The PSPO for Langwith and Whaley Thorns is also currently being reviewed.

The consultation runs until Monday, December 12. A decision on whether to issue an Order will be made after the consultation ends.