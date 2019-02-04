Video shows how Nottinghamshire Police are tackling knife crime in the county

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a video revealing how they are tackling knife crime in communities.

The force has the only dedicated Knife Crime Team outside of the Metropolitan Police.

In the last year, officers say they have removed more than 125 weapons from the county’s streets as part of the force’s efforts to reduce knife crime.

According to stats shown on the video, in the past year the Knife Crime Team made 247 arrests, reported 498 people for summons to court, and seized more than £114,000 of suspected criminal cash.