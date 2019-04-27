Video shows gang of vile thugs kicking in door mirrors on a quiet residential road in Kirkby

This shocking video shows a gang of thugs kicking in door mirrors on a quiet Kirkby residential road after spilling out of a raucous party

The footage - taken from three cameras outside a house on the street at midnight last night (Friday) - shows the drunken youths laughing and shouting as they kick-out violently at the cars.

Wanton destruction

One of the moronic youngsters aims a kick at a black Toyota Yaris but misses then mimes a sexual act on the car.

Three of them then jointly kick and pull at the mirror on a brand new VW Tiguan - leaving it dangling before taking the mirror off a nearby Vauxhall.

Residents say the youths then moved onto another street where they targeted yet another car.

James Berridge, 44, who has lived on Marlborough Road where the vile vandalism happened his entire life, described the scenes as 'idiotic, brainless and wanton destruction'.

He said: "It's a shame because the street used to be really quiet.

"There was a party up the road last night - we could see them coming out and running about on the street so we knew there was going to be trouble.

"It's just wanton destruction of property but the owners have to pay the price for it.

"They tried kicking my door mirror in but missed and started getting amorous with it instead."

James, a tool setter, said a neighbour had reported the incident to police and he had shared his footage with them.

However he said: "I wouldn't have thought they'll get caught - unless someone grasses them up.

"I just wanted to make people aware and show what's happening on our streets."