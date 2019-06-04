Video of playground blaze in Warsop

A group of young people have been captured on video as they appear to be setting fire to a playground in Warsop.

Youngsters pictured at a fire at the Carrs playground Warsop.

A man who did not want to be named captured this brief footage of the blaze on the Carrs playground at 8.30pm on Saturday.

He said: "I was on the opposite side of the river so i decided to ring 99 then video a bit for possible evidence.

"The kids ran off before I even made it to the bridge as another couple who filmed it also approached."

The damage was caused to two bigger swings with posts charred and the ground burned.

More when we have it.