Police said the man was robbed on Westfield Lane on the evening of February 14.

A man and a women have now been charged with robbery in connection with the Valentine’s Day incident.

Paul Bates, aged 41, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and 33-year-old Leah Smithurst, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Their case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month and the pair were released on bail.

Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was fortunate the victim only sustained minor injuries from this attack.

“Robbery is a serious offence and the force treats reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.