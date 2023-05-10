News you can trust since 1952
Victim attacked and phone stolen in Mansfield mugging

A man suffered head injuries and had his phone stolen after being assaulted and threatened at knifepoint in Mansfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th May 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:12 BST

Police said the man was robbed on Westfield Lane on the evening of February 14.

A man and a women have now been charged with robbery in connection with the Valentine’s Day incident.

Paul Bates, aged 41, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and 33-year-old Leah Smithurst, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Two people have been charged over the offence.Two people have been charged over the offence.
Their case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month and the pair were released on bail.

Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was fortunate the victim only sustained minor injuries from this attack.

“Robbery is a serious offence and the force treats reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.

“We will always investigate and exhaust every line of enquiry in order to apprehend suspects and put them before the courts.”