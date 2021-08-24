"Vicious" beating left woman with brain bleed and spinal injuries

Derby Crown Court heard Kerry Woodley, aged 33, was wearing Doc Marten boots when he pushed his victim to the floor, punching her and kicking her ‘five or six times’.

Joshua Yetman, prosecuting, said just before the attack Woodley – drunk on two-and-a-half litres of cider – started playing “punk” music, which she “associated with past aggression”.

Mr Yetman said reports by hospital consultants following the attack also revealed evidence of older strangulation injuries – showing ‘the background to their relationship’.

Kerry Woodley was jailed for 18 months

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the victim described suffering ‘dizzy spells three-four times a day’, forgetfulness and slurred speech.

Woodley’s former partner – who sustained a fractured vertebrae and a slipped disk – could no longer cycle or even ‘walk very far’.

She said: “I’m in constant pain, my back hurts, I’m never without pain. I just want to be normal again.”

Mr Yetman said the attack – on October 20, 2019 – came about while Woodley was drinking with the woman in his Shirebrook flat.

Woodley turned nasty when the woman asked him to stop live streaming footage of her on Facebook – filmed on his toy drone.

While washing up she felt a ‘boom’ at her back and was pushed to the kitchen floor, hitting her head.

Mr Yetman said, then, as the victim lay there bleeding Woodley delivered the kicks and punches.

The prosecutor said the victim – found at the bottom of the stairs to Woodley’s first floor flat – ‘did not recall how she came to be outside’.

Woodley claimed he had ‘tripped’, pushing his victim down the stairs as he stumbled.

Paramedics were called by members of the public who found her at the bottom of the stairs at just after midnight.

Personality disorder

Woodley, of Bryon Street, Shirebrook, admitted grievous bodily harm.

Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Nirmal Shant QC noted pre-sentence reports described Woodley as suffering from an ‘unstable personality disorder’.

She said: “Although that’s the background to your circumstances it did not cause you to attack the complainant.

“What caused you to attack her was a significant amount of alcohol you consumed on that day.”

The judge told Woodley that ‘given the serious nature’ of the ‘sustained’ attack, the sentence could not be suspended – despite his ‘mental health difficulties’.

She said: “What you did to your partner was a sustained assault. This is a case in my judgement of really serious harm – a further aggravating feature is the attack on the complainant within her home.”

Woodley was also given a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.