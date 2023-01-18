News you can trust since 1952
Vehicles seized in police crackdown on unlawful drivers in Ashfield

A car and a van were seized in Ashfield as police targeted unlawful drivers.

By Jon Ball
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 8:31am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team seized a silver car after the driver was stopped in Stanton Hill.

Police said the driver “did not have·a full licence or insurance”.

Police said the car was seized as the driver 'didn't have a full licence or insurance'.
And a van was seized in Huthwaite after “it was seen to be driven on the road”, despite being subject to a statutory off-road notification.

A team spokesman said: “You would think people would get the message by now. Clearly Not.”

The van was seized in Huthwaite after it was seen to be driven on the road, despite being subject to a Statutory Off Road Notification.