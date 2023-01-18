Vehicles seized in police crackdown on unlawful drivers in Ashfield
A car and a van were seized in Ashfield as police targeted unlawful drivers.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team seized a silver car after the driver was stopped in Stanton Hill.
Police said the driver “did not have·a full licence or insurance”.
And a van was seized in Huthwaite after “it was seen to be driven on the road”, despite being subject to a statutory off-road notification.
A team spokesman said: “You would think people would get the message by now. Clearly Not.”