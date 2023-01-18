Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team seized a silver car after the driver was stopped in Stanton Hill.

Police said the driver “did not have·a full licence or insurance”.

And a van was seized in Huthwaite after “it was seen to be driven on the road”, despite being subject to a statutory off-road notification.

A team spokesman said: “You would think people would get the message by now. Clearly Not.”

