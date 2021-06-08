Vehicles damaged in Kirkby arson attack

Police are investigating after the vehicles were damaged outside a property on Southwell Close at around 2am on Tuesday, June 2.

Officers believe one of the cars was initially targeted, before flames spread to vehicles at the front and rear.

An investigation is underway and house to house enquiries have been undertaken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three cars were damaged by fire in a suspected arson attack in Kirkby. Photo: Notts Police

Insp Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was a deliberate and reckless act carried out in close proximity to people’s homes. Thankfully nobody was hurt but this incident could have been a great deal worse.

“We are currently working to understand what happened and are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously before or after the attack.

“Arson is an extremely serious offence and we are determined to find the person responsible for what happened here.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 46 of 2 June.