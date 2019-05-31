Vandals target Derbyshire play park and rip the floor up

The floor of a Derbyshire play park has been torn up after it was targeted by vandals.

Derbyshire Constabulary is investigating the criminal damage on Somercotes playground off Sherwood Street and is urging people to come forward if they have any information.

The floor was ripped up. Picture by Alison Whatmore.

The park was closed to the public after the damage.

Amber Valley Borough Council has since repaired rubber safety surfacing damage, costing them about £200.

A police spokesman said the damaged is believed to have happened on Monday, May 27, in the afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, if anyone was on park on Monday who saw someone committing the damage please come forward."

Bits of the floor were seen scattered across the playground. Picture by Alison Whatmore.

The park re-opened Thursday, May 30, in the afternoon.

If you have any information contact Derbyshire Constabulary with the incident number 19*271389.

Facebook – a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.