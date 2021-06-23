Vandals spoil summer yarn-bombing display in Stanton Hill

A Humpty Dumpty creation welcomes visitors to the Stanton Hill yarn-bombing exhibition.

The colourful creations are made by a group of ladies every summer, with the aim of cheering up the village and bringing a smile to everyone’s face.

But they are repeatedly damaged, infuriating villagers who appreciate the ladies’ hard work.

"It is so frustrating,” said Kay Wallis, 59, one of the yarn-bombers.

Before the vandalism: Kay Wallis's creation on the Stanton Hill name-sign.

"It takes months to make these items, and we pay for them out of our own pockets.

"Lots of people go to have a look at them, and we get many good comments.

"There is quite a lot of crime in Stanton Hill, so we thought this would brighten things up.”

Yarn-bombing is street art that features items hand-made from knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre.

After the vandalism: Kay Wallis's ripped and ruined creation.

This year’s summer display in Stanton Hill is in and around the Co-op Community Garden by the main roundabout in the village.

Knitted items on show include a youngster on a bike, Humpty Dumpty and pretty decorations on trees.

Vera Edwards is the main creator, alongside Kay, Jane Cooper, Louise Causer and Lynn Henstock.

But Kay’s creation, which adorned the Stanton Hill name-sign on the road from Sutton, was targeted by the vandals.

Another example of the ladies' yarn-bombing work in the community garden.

"A passing driver saw five adults, who all appeared to be drunk, rip it off,” she said.

"It is unbelievable. The driver picked it up, but it is beyond repair now.

"It’s not the first time it’s happened. Last year, I made a monkey, called Chico, to be put in a tree. But it was stolen and although it was soon returned, it then had an arm ripped off.”

Other items have been stolen, even though they were fitted securely by Vera’s husband, Douglas.

One of the most popular yarn-bombing creations.

Fellow yarn-bomber Jane said it was “horrible” and “very sad” to see their efforts undermined, while Louise slammed an “idiotic element”.

Kay labelled the vandals “mindless criminals” on Facebook, where she received support and sympathy from other villagers.

Lynne Woodhouse commented: “There is no respect for the hard work, beauty and loyalty to the village. The disrespectful few ruin it.”