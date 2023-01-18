News you can trust since 1952
Van seized over 'dangerous' tyre in Nottinghamshire Police operation targeting commercial vehicles

A van was seized after police in Nottinghamshire found the driver was uninsured – and one of the tyres was “dangerous”.

By Jon Ball
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 8:13am

Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing team said the white Ford Transit truck was stopped as part of Operation Tramline, targeting “dangerously driven commercial vehicles to reduce the number of incidents caused by unsafe driver behaviour”.

A team spokesman said: “The driver was not correctly insured, and one of the rear tyres was dangerously underinflated and had insufficient tread.

“The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.”