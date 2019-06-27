Van man was on cocaine when he sped through Worksop

A Worksop man had taken cocaine before driving at speed through the town, a court heard.

Police pulled Mark Foster's Ford transit van over on Cheapside, on March 11.

A test revealed he 31 micrograms of cocaine in one litre of blood, when the specified limit is 10 micrograms.

The court heard he was last in court for criminal damage in February 2019.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: "He is not a regular cocaine user and he has no convictions for drug matters. He pleads guilty at the first opportunity."

Foster, 27, of Hardwick Road West, admitted the driving offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 12 months.

