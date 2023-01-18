Van driver was ‘all over the road’ before parking on mini-roundabout in Mansfield

Police officers received a tip off a Mercedes Sprinter van driver was “all over the road” along Bath Lane, on January 2, at 10.55pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

When they reached the scene they saw Mateusz Niedbaljo had stopped his van on the mini-roundabout, prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe said

The officers told him to get off the roundabout and, when they pulled him over shortly afterwards, smelled alcohol on his breath.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

A breath test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has one previous conviction when he was fined for drunk and disorderly behaviour in 2021.

Niedbaljo, aged 29, of Austin Close, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Niedbaljo drank “two cans of lager prior to driving and didn't think that would carry him over the legal limit”.

He said: “He regrets finding himself in this situation. He deserves credit for his guilty plea and for cooperating with the police.”

The father-of-two is currently looking for a job and is supported by his girlfriend, Mr Stocks added.

Niedbaljo was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

