Valuable watches stolen in Jacksdale burglary

Expensive watches and jewellery were among a haul of items stolen from a house in Jacksdale.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary at a home in Laverick Road between 9pm and 9.40pm on Saturday 9 February 2019.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen which included men’s Rolex watches, women’s Gucci watches, an Asprey and Garrard cross pendant and a replica Cartier love bangle bracelet, which was made by the burglary victim’s brother.

Some of the stolen items hold a great deal of sentimental value to the family and we are urging anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen items, which are similar to those pictured, to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 917 of 9 February 2019