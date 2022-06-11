Jamie Brewster was last seen in Spencer Drive at 7.25pm on Friday June 10 and appeared in distress.

He is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with a shaved head and chin beard.

The 43-year-old was wearing a blue t-shirt, with an orange square logo on the sleeve, blue joggers, and white trainers. He also sometimes wears glasses.

Police are urgently trying to locate Jamie Brewster who was last seen in Somercotes on Friday night.

If you have seen Jamie, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 905 of June 10.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form