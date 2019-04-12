Urgent appeal leads to injured elderly Mansfield woman being identified by family

An elderly woman who was found collapsed with head injuries in Mansfield has been identified by her family.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s or 80s, was found on Samuel Brunts Way, Mansfield, in the early hours of yesterday morning, April 11, and was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

It led to an appeal by Nottinghamshire Police which was circulated across the county, helping to identify her or notify her family to her whereabouts.

Nottinghamshire Police have now confirmed that the woman has been identified by her granddaughter and is recovering in hospital.

A police spokesman said: "Following a public appeal we’ve now identified an elderly woman who was found collapsed with a head injury on Samuel Brunts Way, Mansfield, in the early hours of yesterday.

"Her granddaughter came forward and identified her.

"We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.

"The woman remains in hospital. Our enquiries are ongoing as to how she suffered her injuries."

If you know or saw anything related to the woman and how she ended up collapsed on the street, call the police on 101 using crime reference number 000048-11042019 of April 11.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously using 0800 555 111.

