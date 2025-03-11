‘Upstanding member of Mansfield community’ hurled racial and homophobic abuse at police officers

An "upstanding member of the Mansfield community" who hurled racial and homophobic abuse at police officers has been fined, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Cheesmond, aged 45, of Briar Lane, Mansfield, admitted racially aggravated harassment when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Cheesmond used a racial slur when he was challenged by an acting police sergeant in a bar at 1am, on January 12, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made comments about “wiping the floor” with the officers and homophobic insults after he was arrested.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“I don't come to work to be racially abused, it shows total ignorance,” the acting sergeant said, adding that the incident was aggravated because he was doing his duty and maintaining public safety at the time.

He said the number of times he has been racially abused amounted to “double figures” but he couldn’t recall a similar “level of hatred” to that expressed by Cheesmond.

Paige Tugby, mitigating, said. “He is very remorseful and has not been before the court for a substantial period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had been out, consumed alcohol and acted otherwise in accordance with how he would act normally.

“This is completely out of character. He is a valuable member of society."

Cheesmond runs a timber company, “is very keen on employing local people” and volunteers for the Lashes Foundation which supports disadvantaged children, Ms Tugby added.

A reference described him as an "upstanding member of the Mansfield community" who "cares for his family and everyone around him”

He was fined £1,083 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.