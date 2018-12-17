Upsetting images- Police probe after sheep’s heads found dumped in Derbyshire

IMAGES FURTHER DOWN- WARNING: MAY UPSET SOME READERS
Police have launched an investigation after two sheep’s heads were found dumped in Derbyshire.
The heads, discovered by a dog walker on the Stockley Trail between Palterton and Bolsover, appeared to have been cut off by a person ‘who knows what they are doing’, said the force’s wildlife team.
It’s thought the animals were killed for their meat.
A spokesman said: “The carcasses may be unsafe for human consumption as a result.
“We’d advise people against buying cheap meat when you don’t know where it has come from – for example, in the pub.”