Update on policing in Mansfield from Inspector Kylie Davies

Inspector Kylie Davies of Mansfield has provided an update on local policing priorities and actions in the area, marking the first of a series of regular updates from the inspector.

The key policing priorities, which are agreed quarterly after consultation with the public and local partners, include:

Shop theft

Drug dealing

Anti-social vehicle use

Actions on priorities

Inspector Kylie Davies of Mansfield.

Shop theft

Although Mansfield has seen a near 30 per cent fall in shoplifting over the last year, it remains the biggest single crime type in Mansfield, with shops in the town centre and retail parks targeted on a daily basis.

According to the inspector, whilst police have made significant strides in bringing these numbers down, they are continuing to prioritise this issue in order to make life as difficult as possible for offenders.

According to the update, shop thefts in Mansfield are largely committed by two groups of offenders:

A small minority of prolific local offenders who steal easily sellable goods such as laundry products in order to fund drug addictions

More organised criminal gangs using the motorway network to travel in and out of the area to target larger premises like retail parks

Over the past year, policing teams have focused their responses on these two main groups.

Prolific offenders have been targeted with Criminal Behaviour Orders, which restrict them from certain areas and activities.

Currently, police have nine such orders in place, with plans to secure more.

For organised gangs, police have improved collaboration with retailers to enhance security and gather crucial evidence like number plate details and CCTV footage.

Their social media highlights frequent court appearances of offenders.

Shoplifting offences are policed through increased patrols, both uniformed and plain clothed.

Drug dealing

In addition to conducting intelligence-led search warrants and taking proactive measures to shut down illegal cannabis grows, police are increasing the issuance of closure orders on problem properties known to be linked to drug dealing, antisocial behaviour, and often, the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

These closure orders – more of which are planned for Mansfield – prohibit people from entering these properties, allowing landlords and local authorities time to evict the occupants.

Police have found these orders to be highly effective in addressing this issue.

Anti-social vehicle use

As seen on social media, police have been active in recent weeks, patrolling key hotspots for antisocial and illegal vehicle use, including The Desert, and seizing multiple vehicles.

Off-road bikes have been a key focus for targeting anti-social vehicle use.

The Mansfield inspector confirmed that officers will continue to take firm action throughout the summer, seizing vehicles whenever possible and imposing fines on rogue drivers.

