UPDATE: Mansfield town centre police cordon lifted after incident left roads closed
A police cordon in place in Mansfield town centre this morning (Friday) has now been lifted.
A temporary road closure on Church Street and White Hart Street, has also been removed.
The cordon and road closures were due to a police incident but no details have emerged as to what this was.
Your Chad spoke to local businesses in the area and all said they did not know what had happened that caused the cordon to be in place.
Your Chad has also contacted Nottinghamshire Police for details.