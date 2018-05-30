UPDATE: Arrest made at Mansfield hospital

An arrest has been made at a Mansfield hospital, where an incident took place earlier today (Wednesday, May 30).

Emergency services were called to St Andrew’s Hospital, in Sherwood Avenue - which provides specialist medium and low secure services - at just after 11am.

A spokeswoman for St Andrew’s said: “We support exceptionally vulnerable people and have a duty of care which we take very seriously. Due to the acute nature of some of our patients’ illnesses, incidents while rare do sometimes occur. “Occasionally we do require support from outside services. There was a minor incident earlier today at our Nottinghamshire site, which the emergency services robustly responded to. Following this, we can confirm that an arrest was subsequently made”

A Notts police spokesman said earlier today that they were responding to a concern for safety in Sherwood Avenue, and were first called at 11.15am.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said its specialist Hazard Area Response Team (HART), which responds to major or unusual incidents, had been sent out.

She said: “We received a call at 11.40am on May, 30 from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance at an incident at St Andrew’s Healthcare in Sherwood Avenue. We sent a crewed ambulance and our hazardous area response team”

Read the breaking story here: https://www.chad.co.uk/news/crime/breaking-news-five-police-vans-and-two-ambulances-attending-mansfield-hospital-after-concern-for-safety-1-9186129