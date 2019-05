A car which has been without tax for more than two months has been towed in Sutton.

The vehicle was spotted by PCSO's on Welbeck Street.

The car.

An Ashfield Police spokesman said: "One of our PCSO's whilst on patrol in the Welbeck Street area of Sutton came across the vehicle which was shown to have run out of tax on March 1 this year.

"As a result the vehicle has been recovered."

