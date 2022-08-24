Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Paul Jaecock woke the woman up when he arrived at her Forest Road home and began arguing with her, on February 18.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said that when Jaecock’s ex, who had a fractured foot, slipped on the stairs and hurt herself, he kept rowing and swore: “What are you doing?”

Jaecock, aged 44, slammed her against a wall and began punching her in the ribs, arms and back, while she asked him to stop.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left the property only to return and bang on her door for 10 minutes before arguing with a neighbour. The attack left her bruised and in pain

The court heard their 10-month relationship became problematic when she noticed he ‘became a different person when drinking’ and he began verbally abusing her.

Jaecock, of Anslow Close, admitted assault by beating.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said Jaecock was ‘unclear about what happened due to the amount he had to drink, but conceded her account was accurate’.

“What happened on that evening is completely out of character and was a culmination of events over the previous year,” she said.

Ms Sood explained that just before lockdown he lost his job of 20 years and separated from his wife after 24 years of marriage.

Since the incident he has ‘curbed his drinking dramatically’ and is working again at an Amazon warehouse.

Sentencing, the magistrates told him: “I think you acted in a way that you would otherwise not have dreamt of doing.

“There is no way a man of your maturity should be standing in the court today and you know it.

“Keep away from the drink, it will only lead to more bad news."

Jaecock was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge, but no compensation was awarded.