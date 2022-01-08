Uninsured Kirkby motorcyclist caught by police after crashing head-on with fellow biker on residential street

The rider, Craig Watson, was fined £1000 at Nottingham Crown Court.

Craig Watson, 33, was riding along Skegby Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, when the collision happened on the evening of Sunday, July 19 2020. Watson, who suffered a broken ankle in the crash, had earlier been seen riding up and down the road on his Suzuki off-road motorcycle.

The crash happened as he approached the other bike head-on and swerved too late to avoid a collision. He later admitted to police that he was not licensed to ride a motorcycle and that he had no insurance.

Watson, of Thorneywood Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, later pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, he was handed a £1000 fine and given eight penalty points. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a further victim surcharge of £100.

PC Joel Hughes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Watson was fully aware that he had no right to ride this bike on the road but did so anyway – using it in a manner that put other road users in danger.

“People who ride off-road motorcycles illegally on our streets cause a considerable noise nuisance to local residents and also put themselves in danger.