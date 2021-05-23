Officers spotted the car on Thursday afternoon and began following it at a discrete distance.

The car was eventually stopped outside an address in Mansfield Road, at which point officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside.

The vehicle and the two men inside were searched and various items were uncovered, including a burner mobile phone and a quantity of cash.

Nottinghamshire Police

Two men, aged 34 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A subsequent search of the address in Mansfield Road led to the discovery of digital scales, deal bags, and additional intelligence relating to potential drug-related offending.

A 35-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who were inside the property were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

All four have been released under investigation.

Inspector Mark Dickson, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Uninsured vehicles to tend arouse officers’ suspicions as they can often lead to the discovery of additional offences. In this instance, their initial concerns were well founded and a great bit of police work led them to arrest four suspects on suspicion of very serious offences.

“Drugs are a blight on our communities and fuel a great deal of additional offences – from thefts and burglaries to incidents of extreme violence.

"We will not tolerate drug dealing in Ashfield and are working tirelessly to clamp down on suspected offenders.

"As a result we’re executing more warrants, stopping more vehicles and searching more suspects on our streets.”