Underwood woman charged with drink driving after car left impaled by wooden post

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving after a crash which left a car impaled by wooden post and on its side.

The incident, involving one car, happened on Mansfield Road in Brinsley, around 10.30pm on Saturday, October 12.

Tammy Fowkes, 34, of Alfeton Road, Underwood, was charged in connection with the incident.

Notts Fire & Rescue put out a small engine fire in the engine compartment then disconnected and removed the battery which was leaking.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The occupier of the car is extremely lucky due to the location of the wooden posts that are inbedded in the windscreen and through the steering wheel."

If you saw what happened please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1083 of 12 October 2019.