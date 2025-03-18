Underwood man who dislikes cops struggled with officers who found him in his own back garden
Jason Cornell refused to give his name when he was challenged by police after reports of two men jumping over garden fences,on November 16 last year, said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting.
When his arm was grabbed, Cornell, aged 49, batted the officer away. There was a struggle and he was restrained on the floor.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He and the police don’t see eye to eye. He doesn’t warm to the police at all.
“There had been reports of people potentially burgling properties on the street where he lives.”
Mr Pridham said Cornell had returned home from the pub drunk and was in the alley behind his property before taking his dog for a walk.
Cornell was followed by the officers and told them it was his address, but asked why they needed to know his name.
“He knows full well he didn't leap over garden fences,” his solicitor said. “He accepts if he gave the police his name they would have gone on their way.”
He said the self employed joiner’s wrist was injured and his jeans were damaged in the struggle.
“It would have been so much easier to be solved if the circumstances had been slightly different,” Mr Pridham added.
Cornell, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted obstructing a constable when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He received a six month conditional discharge, with a £26 surcharge and £50 costs.