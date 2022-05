On Tuesday, May 3, officers from Derbyshire Police’s road crime unit stopped a car in South Normanton, after intelligence suggested that the driver had no licence or insurance.

After pulling the vehicle over, the police officers found that the motorist, a man aged in his 50s, had never been able to pass a driving test.

Officers described the incident as ‘unbelievable’ and seized the car.

