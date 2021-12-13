Two women due in court after police allegedly assaulted during separate incidents in Sutton.

Officers were first called to a report of a disturbance at an address on Mansfield Road, on Saturday, at about 11.20pm.

It is alleged an officer was slapped on his arms while trying to resolve the situation and another officer was spat in his face.

Eighteen-year-old Sophia Tennison, of Mansfield Road, has since been charged with common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priestsic Road, Sutton

She has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

Several hours later, on Sunday, at about 2.15am, police were called to reports of a woman being abusive in a car in Priestsic Road.

It is an alleged an officer who attended was struck to the face and kicked in the shins.

Terry Moore, aged 55, of High Street, Tibshelf, has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker in relation to the incident.

She has also been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

Two men were also arrested on Friday night in separate incidents, in Sutton and Arnold, after reports of officers being racially abused.

The men, aged 47 and 27, have bailed while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This kind of appalling behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The nature of policing requires officers to handle difficult and hostile situations.

“However, it is never acceptable to assume assaults upon police officers and staff or verbal abuse towards them while carrying out their duty should be put up with.”