Two teenagers arrested after stolen 4x4 abandoned at Newstead Abbey

Two teenagers were arrested after police followed a 4x4 that had been reported as stolen.
By John Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST

Officers were called on Sunday, June 18, at about 3pm, when the vehicle was seen travelling at speed along Diamond Avenue, Sutton.

The vehicle was spotted again about half-an-hour later near Derby Road and followed towards Annesley.

It was abandoned a short time later after driving into the Newstead Abbey estate.

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a vehicle reported stolen. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have arrested two teenagers in connection with a vehicle reported stolen. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A 15-year-old boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

An 18-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both were later released on bail.

PC Joshua Gibbons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased this pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion and that we were able to bring two suspects into custody.

“Driving in this way is extremely dangerous and will always generate a very strong police response.”