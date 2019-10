Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Kirkby.

It happened on Blidworth Road yesterday (Tuesday, October 1).

Firefighters from Mansfield received a call at around 3.24pm and arrived at the scene.

They made the scene safe and left two casualties in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service who took them to hospital.

READ MORE: FIVE ARRESTED IN POLICE OPERATION IN MANSFIELD