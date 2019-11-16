Two Sutton teenagers bailed following imitation firearm arrests

Two teenagers have been released on conditional bail after being arrested on suspision of possessing an imitation firearm in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to High Pavement on Friday (November 15) to reports of two boys acting "suspiciously" in the area.

High Pavement, Sutton.

Officers later conducted searches and found that the boys had an imitation firearm and a BB gun, and intended to "cause fear of violence".

The boys were arrested and have since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

A police spokesman said: "Two boys arrested in connection with a report of people acting suspiciously in High Pavement, Sutton, yesterday (Friday 15 November 2019) have been released on conditional bail.

"Officers swiftly arrived on scene after Nottinghamshire Police was called just after 12.05pm.

"After searches were carried out two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Officers also recovered a BB gun."