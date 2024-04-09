Two Sutton men face crown court trial for a serious wounding in hardware store

Two Sutton men face a trial for seriously wounding a man in a hardware store, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:23 BST
Stefan Pietras, 43, of Tudor Street, denied grievous bodily harm with intent, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Christopher Parr, 65, of Burn Street, Sutton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on March 26, and denied the same charge.

It is alleged the incident happened at Wilkos, on Outram Street, on August 23 last year.

Both defendants were committed to Nottingham Crown Court on April 23.