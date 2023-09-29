Two suspects arrested after police recover drugs from back of stolen van in Mansfield
Officers spotted the vehicle in Mansfield at around 11.40am on Wednesday, September 27, and followed the van into Babworth Court.
After detaining the driver and passenger they discovered a large number of infant cannabis plants and a large amount of cash.
Two men, aged 38 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and theft of a motor vehicle.
The older man was also held on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Investigations are ongoing and the men remain in police custody.
The drugs will now be destroyed.
PC Joshua Gibbons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This vehicle was stopped because it had been reported as stolen, but the large quantity of illegal drugs we found in the back were certainly an added bonus.”