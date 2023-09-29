News you can trust since 1952
Two suspects arrested after police recover drugs from back of stolen van in Mansfield

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested after officers pulled over a van in Mansfield that had been reported stolen.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Officers spotted the vehicle in Mansfield at around 11.40am on Wednesday, September 27, and followed the van into Babworth Court.

After detaining the driver and passenger they discovered a large number of infant cannabis plants and a large amount of cash.

Two men, aged 38 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle in Mansfield at around 11.40am on Wednesday, September 27, and followed it for a short distance into Babworth Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The older man was also held on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Investigations are ongoing and the men remain in police custody.

The drugs will now be destroyed.

PC Joshua Gibbons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This vehicle was stopped because it had been reported as stolen, but the large quantity of illegal drugs we found in the back were certainly an added bonus.”