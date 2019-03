Two 'risk' vehicles have been removed from Shirebrook - and one driver stomped off in a 'huff' and kicked his helmet after being caught by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit seized a car and a moped while in the town.

The seized moped.

A police spokesman said: "Two risks removed on the bounce.

"The Audi had no insurance, ignored warning letters.

"Moped driver had revoked licence and no insurance - rider stomped off in a huff kicking his helmet down the road."