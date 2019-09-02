Two people arrested on suspicion of burglary in Mansfield

A 48-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have been arrested suspicion of burglary in Mansfield.

Police officers were called to a shop in Jubilee Way, Mansfield, at around 2am today (Monday, September 2) following a report that there had been a break in at the property.

Jubilee Way, Mansfield

It is believed the suspects then unsuccessfully tried to force their way into a wall safe before exiting the shop.

If you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, contact 101 and quote incident number 37 of September 2.