Two moped riders identified by police after spotted travelling along Sutton footpath

The Operation Reacher team was contacted by a member of the public via email at the end of April about the pair riding along the path between the A38 and Clare Road.

And officers say due to the good quality of photos they received, they were able to make enquiries to identify the riders.

“We can now say, that the two riders have been reported for the offence of driving without due care and attention,” said a spokesman, writing on Ashfield Police’s Facebook page.

“One of the riders has also been reported for riding otherwise in accordance with the conditions of his provisional licence.”

The pair were also handed warnings which means their mopeds will be seized if they are spotted riding in an anti-social manner again.

To contact the team, email [email protected].