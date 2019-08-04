Two men- one of whom attacked police car with sledgehammer- jailed after Nottinghamshire pub burglary

Two men have been jailed in connection with a burglary at a Nottinghamshire pub.

Keith Collison, 50, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, was jailed for three years and two months after admitting charges of burglary, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance. He was also handed a driving ban for six years and two months.

Mark Carter and Keith Collison. Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.

Mark Carter, 37, of Columbia Street, Huthwaite, was locked up for four years after pleading guilty to burglary, threatening with a sledgehammer, criminal damage, possessing a prohibited weapon and breaching a suspended prison sentence.

A third offender, Lee Carter, 33, of Columbia Street, Huthwaite, was given a two-year community order after pleading guilty to burglary. He was also given a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

The trio appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday (July 31) in relation to a burglary at The Samuel Hall pub in Mansfield Road, Sherwood, during the early hours of February 19 2019.

They were arrested after officers arrived on scene and stopped a vehicle following a brief pursuit.

Mark Carter attacked a police car with a sledgehammer, with officers in the car, during the incident. He also threatened an officer with the weapon before he was detained following a foot pursuit.

Another police car also suffered damage after being rammed by the vehicle driven by Collison.

A police officer suffered minor injuries to her hand during the incident.

Speaking after the trio was sentenced, Detective Inspector Danny Johnstone said: "The arrest of these three offenders was a result of some excellent police teamwork and I'd like to commend the officers who responded for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with this violent incident.

"Mark Carter, in particular, showed a complete disregard for any injuries he may have caused our officers.

"I hope the sentencing of these men shows that Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice."

