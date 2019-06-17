Two men in court over alleged Mansfield kidnap

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with an alleged kidnap in Mansfield

Owen Gamlin, aged 20, of Pembleton Drive, Mansfield, and Steven Burgess, 24, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court charged with the kidnap of an 18-year-old man on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, on June 4.

The alleged victim managed to flee in Sutton Road. Picture: Google Maps.

Gamlin is also charged with beating the kidnap victim and stealing his car, as well as stealing another man’s phone and keys on Broomhill Lane the same day.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court and the pair were remanded in custody.